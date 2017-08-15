Lancaster Pirate Day pulls in crowds

Pirates, parrots and even a mermaid have been seen in Lancaster city centre.

Lancaster Business Improvement District (BID) organised a ‘Pirate Day’ of activities and events to shiver many a timber and splice a few mainbraces.

Lancaster City Museum, Maritime Museum, the Assembly Rooms, the Market Square Plinth and Horseshoe Corner were locations for Friday’s day of pirate-themed fun including a treasure hunt and fancy dress competition.

Rachael Wilkinson, BID manager, said the day was a “great success”.

“Some businesses reported increased sales of five per cent and saw double footfall in their businesses on Pirate Day,” she said.

“We are now busy planning an extensive Christmas campaign, so look out for upcoming events.”