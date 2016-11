A photographer who held an A to Z of dog breeds event raised £400 for two local charities.

Angela Hay dedicated her summer months to taking pictures of pooches with breeds from A to Z, asking for a small fee for each portrait, 100% of which was donated to Animal Care Lancaster and Cats Protection Morecambe.

Angela now has a calendar for sale featuring the most voted for dogs and is hoping to raise more money for both charities.

Visit www.wetnosephotography.co.uk to order.