Keep children safe and active over the summer holidays

With the summer holidays underway, school nurses from Lancashire Care NHS Foundation Trust are encouraging families to keep their children safe and active.

Though the summer holidays do not always mean great weather, school nurses at Lancashire are encouraging families to keep active over the holidays through practical and fun ways.

Whether it’s going out for a walk, swimming or running around the park, there is something for all ages and it does not need to cost much.

Cathy Allen, Care Group Manager at Lancashire Care NHS Foundation Trust, said:“The summer holidays are a perfect opportunity for families to get together and have fun and there are lots of ways to do this whilst keeping fit and healthy.

“Physical activity helps children maintain a healthy weight and grow strong bones as well as discover the world around them. Most of all it’s great fun and will keep them occupied throughout their time away from school.

“Six weeks is a long time when children and young people are missing out on the regular physical activities provided in school, but there’s so much that can be done completely free of charge too. At the same time, it’s crucial children are made aware about road safety, cycle safety and traffic. There are some basic steps that parents and teachers can carry out which would encourage children to be careful when walking alone with friends or with parents.”

TOP TIPS:

Physical activity doesn’t have to feel like a work out – a trip to the local park or bowling alley are just a few of the great ways of getting up and about.

Swimming is a great way of letting your children have fun with their friends and if they really want to get active they could swim lengths.

Cycling is a great way of getting a small group together and the list and lengths of possible journeys is endless. Why not try out a local traffic-free cycle route and have a picnic too.

Look out for advertisements in your local leisure centre – there is often lots going on including play schemes and activity clubs and this is the best place to find out what’s available.

Lancashire Care also provides a school nurse text messaging service that enables children and young people between the ages of 11 and 19 to confidentially contact a school nurse for advice and support with physical and emotional health.

The service caters for children and young people, enabling them to send messages during and outside school hours.

School nurses in Lancashire can be contacted on 07507 330510 and in Blackburn with Darwen on 07507330509 with responses sent Monday to Friday from 9am to 5pm.