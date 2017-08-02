Jay Kay’s old Lamborighini put up for sale at £550,000

A special edition Lamborghini originally owned by Jamiroquai’s Jay Kay and used in one of his music videos has been put up for sale for £550,000.

The musician bought the bright viola-coloured Diablo in 1996 and it was one of two identical-looking supercars to feature in the video for Cosmic Girl.

He had to buy it after the other Lambo was written off - and this model was also involved in an incident when a camera fell from height and smashed the windscreen.

But instead of having it fixed, Jay Kay decided to film the remainder of the music video without a windscreen.

The well-known petrolhead, who has owned some of the world’s most desirable vehicles, kept the Italian supercar for three years.

After a number of owners, it is now for sale on Auto Trader with Preston-based Amari Supercars - with an asking price of £549,000.

The Diablo SE30, which was launched as a special edition model to celebrate Lamborghini’s 30th anniversary, is one of just 16 right-hand drive models.

It is powered by a 5.7-litre V12 engine which is located at the rear of the car.

With almost 500bhp, the Diablo - named after a Spanish fighting bull - will accelerate from 0-60mph in 3.9 seconds and hit a top speed of 200mph.

And its interior is as eye-catching as the bodywork, boasting blue suede everywhere.

The Diablo SE30 was launched as a special edition

The 18-inch alloy wheels are free from scratches and it has been driven just 17,000 miles in its 20-year lifetime.

Andy Pringle, Auto Trader car’s editor, said: “You’ll often find rare, exotic and famous cars on Auto Trader, but it’s not everyday you’ll find one from hyperspace.

“One of three supercars used in the Cosmic Girl video, it’s the only one that the ‘Space Cowboy’ actually owned.

“So although it might price-out most music fans at over half a million pounds - there could be a love affair reunited on the cards if Jay Kay’s browsing Auto Trader this week.”

Jay Kay has a reputation as one of Britain’s best-known petrolheads, having owned a number of very desirable cars including a Ferrari Enzo, Ferrari LaFerrari, Aston Martin DB5, Maserati AG6, Mercedes 600 and a Fiat 500.