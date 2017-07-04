Hest Bank chicken sanctuary closes its doors

A chicken sanctuary which helped birds right until the end has closed down.

Founder of Hedwig’s House chicken sanctuary in Hest Bank, Tina Wilkinson, made the difficult decision to close the charity but even before she made the decision, someone dumped an injured hen on her doorstep.

Captain Beaky, who has scissor beak, or crossed beak, which means he finds it difficult to feed.

Tina said: “We named her Belle. She had a massive hole in her neck, back end and side and I was nursing her but I couldn’t help the other birds out. Belle was in intensive care for just over a week before she lost her fight.

“We’ve had two or three dumped over the years, two over the past few weeks. People are more aware of the sanctuary as word gets around.”

The sanctuary housed more than 100 birds at one time. Tina said: “I’ve found homes for 20, most of them have gone toDocker Park and the rest have gone to Wolfwood animal charity.

“Captain Beaky, who had an operation to straighten his beak, is one of the memorable birds, as well as Flo the turkey who was saved from the Christmas dinner table.

“I miss them all but I can relax now and concentrate on me. I would like to thank everyone for your support and donations over the last three years.”