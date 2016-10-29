Going nutty over nature at Heysham

Families will be going nuts – and some fruit – at Heysham Nature Reserve over autumn half term.

Autumn Fruit and Nuts is just one event in a busy half-term week at the reserve and will take place on Tuesday, November 1 from 10am until noon.

Families will learn about how important fruits and nuts are to wildlife and how plants have developed strategies to disperse their seeds.

Nature Tuesdays continue to run with Lancashire Wildlife Trust and EDF Energy and the Power Station Visitor Centre staff with the final session this year on the same day (10am-noon and 1.30-3.30pm).

Mammals in Winter will include a talk and games to help explain how mammals survive our cold winters.

This year The Wildlife Trust’s Connecting to Nature programme has provided lots of opportunities for the local community to enjoy the outdoors.

The last event of the year on Saturday November 5, a Waders and Wildfowl workshop continues to explore the amazing wildlife found in and around the surrounding areas.

If you are interested in booking on the Lancashire Wildlife Trust event this autumn or have an enquiry about times, please contact either Emma or Hilary on 01524 855030 or by email at heyshamevents@lancswt.org.uk.

For Nature Tuesdays please contact Heysham Power Station Visitor Centre for information on 01524 868451 or heyshamvisitorcentre@edf-energy.com.