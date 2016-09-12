Get your collectables checked out at Morecambe event

The Bay Strathmore Hotel in Morecambe will be holding a specialist collectables valuation day this Wednesday, September 14.

Auctioneers Lockdales are asking people to bring along coins, stamps, banknotes, clocks, watches, silver, gold, documents, books & maps (pre-1900), medals & militaria also including swords , bayonets and de-activated weapons , cigarette-cards, postcards, pre-1960 sports programmes and tickets and scientific instruments for valuation.

Members of the public will have the option, if they wish, to consign their goods to be sold in a future public auction, or they may request a cash purchase offer from Lockdales themselves. Valuations at the event will be free of charge. The event is from 12.30pm and 4.30pm.