Father Christmas coming to Marketgate Lancaster

Santa Claus has been very kind this year and decided to take time out of his busy Christmas schedule to meet and greet shoppers at Maketgate Shopping Centre.

On Tuesday December 20, children at Marketgate Shopping Centre will be welcomed with open arms by the man himself, Santa Claus to indulge in the festivites as the big day approaches.

From 11am until 3pm, children will be given the opportunity to meet Santa and tell him all their Christmas wishes.

Whilst they are there, they’ll also be able to take a photograph of their own with Santa as a momento of the day.

So, why not stop by and indulge in the Christmas spirit whilst carrying out last minute Christmas shopping.

