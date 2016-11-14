Fans stunned as wrestler’s winning streak ends in Morecambe

A shock result saw a new champion crowned and a nine year undefeated streak end on a dramatic night of wrestling in Morecambe.

Fans of Alpha Omega Wrestling were gobsmacked when their hero ‘The Heavyweight House of Pain’ Stixx was beaten in the town for the first time in almost a decade.

Spectators at the Winter Gardens theatre stood with their hands on their heads in disbelief and anger, and some were even in tears.

This outpouring of emotion came after Stixx was defeated by the villainous ‘King’ Ryan Grayson, who is now the new AOW-UK Champion.

The shocking turn of events came right at the end of AOW-UK’s season-ending ‘Remember Remember’ show on Saturday night.

Stixx, real name Paul Grint, is retiring and had announced the November 12 event would be his last in Morecambe after wrestling in the town for 12 years.

Grayson gatecrashed the main event match between Stixx and Joey Hayes. Photo by Tony Knox.

The reigning champion came to the ring to a standing ovation and loud chants of “Thank you Stixx.”

Stixx, 35, was visibly emotional as a video played on the big screen, detailing his achievements in Morecambe where he hadn’t lost a match since February 2008.

He then made a gracious farewell speech, telling fans: “I will never forget Morecambe.”

At this, Stixx’s friend Joey Hayes came to the ring and after praising the champion, reminded him the two of them had never faced each other one on one.

King Ryan Grayson celebrates in the Winter Gardens with the championship belt.

This led to a thrilling main event match where Stixx put the title on the line against his friend.

But with the bout building towards an exciting conclusion, Grayson stormed the ring and attacked both men using a metal chair as a weapon.

The Scot, real name Ryan Gordon, had won a 15-man battle royal on the previous Winter Gardens show, giving him the right to challenge for the AOW-UK Title at any time.

Grayson announced he would ‘cash in’ his title chance right there and then, ruining Stixx’s big night.

Emotions ran high afterwards as Joey Hayes consoled his friend on his defeat. Hayes and Stixx had been having a classic match for the championship until Grayson intervened. Photo by Tony Knox.

The hated Edinburgh native then blasted the weakened champion with his finishing move the Royal Decree.

It took three of them to finally put the near-invincible Stixx away, and when the referee’s hand counted three, signalling the end of Stixx’s streak and title reign, the Winter Gardens was plunged into shocked silence.

With anger rising among spectators in the venue, the self-professed ‘King of Morecambe Wrestling’ then fled out of the front door of the Winter Gardens with the championship belt.

Grayson, 27, who trained to wrestle at Regent Park Studios in Morecambe, first turned heads with a victory over TNA Wrestling’s RockStar Spud at the Globe Arena in February 2014.

He then became the leader of The Referendum, a stable of Scottish wrestlers who used questionable tactics to win matches.

Nottingham-based Stixx, a 15-year veteran of the UK wrestling circuit, had held the AOW-UK Title since December 2015.

Up until the shocking climax of the show, wrestling fans had been in a party mood at the Winter Gardens.

Fan favourites Lana Austin and Solar Power both became champions on the night.

Lana defeated Viper to win the Women’s Title and Solar Power, the odd couple team of the giant Cyanide and the masked cruiserweight Solar, upset Bobby Roberts and Lewis Girvan of The Referendum to win the AOW-UK Tag Team Titles.

There were also wins for popular Ricky J McKenzie over James Drake and talented Blackpool youngster Ryan Hunter, who pinned ‘The Man For All Seasons’ Xander Cooper.

In the night’s other match, ‘The Priority’ Chris Ridgeway, managed by Morecambe’s Greg ‘The Truth’ Lambert, suffered a dislocated shoulder and clavicle in his bout with ‘Delicious’ Danny Hope but still managed to earn a submission win.

The next AOW-UK wrestling show in Morecambe will be a special ’Rising Stars’ presentation at The Carleton on Saturday, December 3. See www.aowuk.com for ticket details.