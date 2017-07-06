Eternally nosey Beth treads hidden paths

A Cumbrian author has been discovering the hidden corners, long forgotten paths and spectacular views of the Morecambe bay area.

Beth Pipe, who describes herself as “eternally nosey”, has put together a new book called Trails with Tales with photographer husband Steve Pipe.

Published by Lancaster publishers Palatine Books, the book looks at the landscape features of the Leighton Moss, Silverdale and Arnside area. Beth said that she constantly wondered, and wandered, about the features in the landscape, old buildings, strange structures and natural phenomena.

The book sets out to provide answers, while providing maps and guides for 10 different walks of between three to five miles distance.

Beth said: “Leighton Moss and the surrounding area will always have a special place in our hearts.

“Back in 2011 we took the huge and life changing decision to leave our life in Hampshire and relocate to the region where Steve grew up.

“Funds were low and walks are cheap so we spent a lot of time exploring the area, discovering tracks and trails that, judging by how overgrown there were, weren’t being walked by many others.

“Our book shares some of these hidden routes, as well as the ‘can’t miss’ hotspots, and all of them offer beautiful countryside, many jaw-dropping views, together with fascinating history and folklore.

“We are sure you will fall in love with it as much as we have.”

The walks include Sandside and the Fairy Steps, Arnside Knott, Leighton Hall, and Warton Crag.

Palatine Books, an imprint of Carnegie Publishing, based in Chatsworth Road, said: “Right from the start we knew Beth and Steve had something special. Beth’s brilliantly entertaining blog showed what a great writer she is, and Steve’s gorgeous photos just make you want to down tools, don sensible footwear and go see for yourself.

“And the really great thing is that the walks are aimed at everyone, whatever their age or ability, which means no-one needs to miss out.”

The book is available now priced at £8.99 from booksellers, from the publishers direct on 01524 840111, or via the website www,carnegiepublishers.com.