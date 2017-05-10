Driving day hit by closure

A sight loss charity based in Morecambe has been forced to cancel a major fundraising event after the venue operating company went bust.

Galloway’s Society for the Blind, whose headquarters are housed in the former The Visitor newspaper building on Victoria Street, had booked a driving day at the 3 Sisters Race Track in Wiganfor over 45 people , one of two booked this year to raise vital funds.

But they have now been informed that the circuit operating company at the track has suddenly gone into liquidation.

Galloway’s Chief Executive, Stuart Clayton, said: “We are devastated. For a number of years, we’ve worked closely with 3 Sisters Race Track in Wigan, who have kindly offered us their track at no cost, so that we were able to provide two Driving Experience Days every year.

“It is an absolutely amazing day, during which local blind and partially sighted people are given the opportunity to actually drive with local driving instructors in their dual controlled cars, and experience the track as passengers with local classic/sports car and motorbike owner drivers.

“On Wednesday morning, we were informed that the circuit operating company at the 3 Sisters Race Track had gone into liquidation and suddenly closed.

“Despite many attempts, we have been unable to contact anybody at the race track and have had no choice but to cancel our Driving Day.”

The leaseholder of Three Sisters Race Circuit, Motor Circuit Management Ltd (MCM) confirmed it was advised that the circuit operating company The Racing School has gone into liquidation.

MCM was made aware that all the permanent and casual staff were made redundant and as lease holder they were advised that the operator was no longer in a position to operate the circuit under their agreements.

Galloway’s which supports over 7,000 visually impaired people each year, is now urgently appealing for a new race track or suitable venue to come forward to help ensure that the other Driving Experience Day, planned for later this year, can still go ahead. Call Galloway’s on 01772 744148 or email emma.russ@galloways.org.uk.