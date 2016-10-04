Brew Me Sunshine cafe to open doors

Galloway’s Society for the Blind is set to open its first social enterprise coffee shop in the former Visitor newspaper building this week.

Designed to be a more public face to Galloway’s,the sight loss charity, Brew Me Sunshine is situated in the old newspaper offices on Victoria Street, in the centre of Morecambe.

Brew Me Sunshine is due to open this week in the former Visitor newspaper buildings on Victoria Street, Morecambe.

Stuart Clayton, Chief Executive at Galloway’s, commented: “We’ve worked tirelessly over the last three years to ensure that not only is our new Morecambe hub of the highest standard for local people living with sight loss but that we are able to use this opportunity to engage with the wider public about our work.

“Our new coffee shop, at the front of the building, will provide a place where local people can spend time together to enjoy coffee and marvellous things, in stylish and comfortable surroundings.

“The coffee shop will also offer an opportunity for those who are interested to find out more about sight loss, the importance of eye health care and the work of Galloway’s across Lancashire and Sefton.

“On Wednesday October 5, Brew Me Sunshine will be officially opened by Cedric Robinson MBE, Queen’s Guide to the Sands of Morecambe Bay.

“The coffee shop will be opening to the general public on Friday October 7. ”

Beth Norwood, manager at Brew Me Sunshine, said: “It’s been an exciting journey, especially the last few weeks, busily setting up and training our new staff. We just can’t wait to open now. Our first ray of sunshine will be brewed at 10am this Friday.”