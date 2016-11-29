Brave teenager is Junior Miss Morecambe

A brave teenager who had a life-saving bone marrow transplant last year has been crowned Junior Miss Morecambe.

Heysham High School sixth former Rachel Simpson, 16, had surgery after being diagnosed with a mutated GATA2 gene.

Without the transplant, the rare genetic condition would have led to leukaemia, a form of blood cancer which can kill.

After entering Miss Lancashire and coming fifth out of 20 people, Rachel was proud to be given the title of Junior Miss Morecambe.

She was given a crown and a sash with her title and has since been doing charity work to benefit others.

Rachel said: “I felt really proud and extremely happy to be given the title. I’m supporting a variety of charities close to my heart including Ward 84 of Manchester Children’s hospital. You have the title for a year then hand over to another girl.

“I opened a garden party for St John’s Hospice in the summer, I took part in Barefest and I opened West End Festival.

“I organised a Zumba event in the run up to Miss Preston and I’m planning an event in February.

“It takes up a lot of my time but I’ve got to fit in my school work too. “

“I feel proud of myself and it’s a good feeling. I think my family are proud of me too.”

Rache l also won an award for the best contribution after taking part in National Citizens Service a three week course with 30 hours of charity work and community service. Her dream is to be a veterinary nurse.