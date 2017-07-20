Big rock ‘n’ roll weekend in Morecambe

Have your say

Five groups from the rocking 1960s will perform at a two-day event at the Platform this weekend.

Rock Back the Clock will be headlined by The Tornados who will perform on Friday and Saturday (July 21-22) starting at 7.30pm both nights.

In the 1960s The Tornados acted as a backing group for many including singer Billy Fury.

They enjoyed several chart hits including ‘Telstar.’

Joining them will be The Fourmost, a 1960s Merseybeat band who had a hit with ‘A Little Loving’ in 1964.

Gollys Rockola, a vintage rock and roll band from Morecambe, will also be playing during the two nights, as well as Reelin & Rockin and Platform favourites The Monkeymen.

Tickets for the show, over 14s only, cost £18 for Friday and £18 for Saturday on 01524 582803. Entrance includes a hotpot supper.