Bentham mums clamour to take up golf

A woman has launched a drive to help mothers discover fresh air, fitness and new friends by taking up golf.

Isabel Marshall began the Mums Initiative at Bentham Golf Club and says it’s helped dozens of mums to keep healthy.

Isabel attributes the success of the initiative partly to the growing interest in improved fitness.

“Many women want to get fit but not everyone wants to hop on a treadmill in a gym, they may have injury or health issues standing in the way of other sports or be limited by family commitments from joining classes or clubs that meet on set days and times,” she said.

“Golf offers a way to access a more active lifestyle without too much physical strain. The social aspect definitely appeals too, of course.”

Isabel has come up with light-hearted advantages to playing golf which succeeded in attracting an influx of newcomers.

“Playing 18 holes at Bentham, for example, is just shy of a seven mile walk if you hit it in a reasonably straight line!” she said.

“That’s just the walking – it doesn’t account for the strength developed from swinging a club. The fresh air blows the cobwebs away and the views from the course are restorative in themselves.

“Golf is also an opportunity to meet new people or spend more time with old friends. “And it’s a sport that can travel through the decades with you.

“Having mastered the basics, you can enjoy quality time on the golf course with your partner or children for some healthy competitive fun and feel confident to join in corporate golfing events should the opportunity arise in your career. The dress code at Bentham is relaxed and beginners are not expected to turn up with all the gear.”

Claire Proctor is one of the Bentham ladies who has embraced the game.

“Since the kids have been back at school, I’ve been able to go to the driving range with one of the other mums, hit a basket of balls then have a gossip and catch up over a coffee and traybake in the restaurant before collecting my little girl again at 1pm,” she said. “It’s a great way to fill the time, keeps me active and is cheap.”